OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Transit agencies announced the closure of West Oakland BART Station at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening. Trains did not stop at the station due to police activity; officers were overseeing a candle-lit vigil, which was being held for the death anniversary of Sahleem Tindle.

Tindle was fatally shot by a BART police officer on Jan. 3, 2018, across the street from the West Oakland Station.

West Oakland BART was reopened at around 7:15 p.m., according to a BART service advisory. Trains began stopping as usual.

Tindle’s family, led by his mother Yolanda Banks Reed, set up tables and had signs honoring him. Many supporters of the family arrived at West Oakland BART, as well as protesters against police brutality.

Justice for Sahleem Tindle Vigil https://t.co/h4YBAC9hjD — Anti Police-Terror (@APTPaction) January 4, 2019