FREMONT (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday on Highway 880 near Fremont triggering a massive backup in the northbound lanes, authorities said.

CHP Officer Manuel Leal said his agency received a call about 3:36 a.m. reporting a pedestrian being struck on 880 just south of South Fremont Boulevard.

Arriving officers discovered a man who was declared dead at the scene. They immediately shutdown all northbound lanes as they investigated the accident.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway, backing up the commute for several miles. The CHP warned drivers to find alternate routes on their commute.

There was no estimated time for reopening the lanes.