OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three men are dead following a shooting Friday night in West Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. The location is at Tenth and Center Street, between Mandela Parkway and Peralta — about three blocks north of the West Oakland BART station.

