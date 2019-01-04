  • KPIX 5Watch Now
NEWMAN, Stanislaus County (CBS SF / AP) — Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Newman early Friday for a solemn procession honoring a Central Valley police officer who was gunned down during a traffic stop the day after Christmas.

Television images show people lining up and holding American flags along the streets in Newman where a viewing will be held Friday for Cpl. Ronil Singh.

A casket carrying Singh’s body and draped with an American flag was taken into a theater where the marquis read “Ronil Singh Forever Remember” and several officers were standing in salute position.

Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh (Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office)

The casket was taken from the hearse into the theater as officers and Singh’s family followed.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza was charged Wednesday with Singh’s killing.

Authorities say Virgen Mendoza was in the country illegally and was planning to flee to Mexico when he was arrested.

