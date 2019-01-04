SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Students and workers with projects due on Monday mornings will have two more hours each week to get them done at the main branch of the San Francisco Public Library, library officials said Thursday.

Starting Jan. 12 the main library at 100 Larkin St. will be open one hour longer on Sunday and open one hour earlier Monday, the first such increase since the library was built in 1996.

Sunday the main library will be open until 6 p.m. and Monday morning the library will open at 9 a.m.

Also, six library branches will extend their hours to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Those are Golden Gate Valley, Western Addition, Richmond, Merced, Excelsior and Potrero.

The changes are the result of input by patrons, library employees and other community members at public hearings in each of the city’s 11 political districts.

All library branches and the main library are open seven days a week following an expansion of hours in June 2017.

Hours for the main library and the library branches can be found at https://sfpl.org/index.php?pg=2000563501.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.