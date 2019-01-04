SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The streets of San Jose are not as busy as expected with the college football National Championship game coming up on Monday.

It’s hard to find a Clemson or Alabama fan roaming the streets but that doesn’t mean the parties haven’t kicked off yet.

At Discovery Meadow, by the Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose, Playoff Playlist Live opened at 6 p.m. It’s a free concert that will be held throughout the weekend.

Charles Bell, a Clemson Tiger fan wasn’t at the concert and he tells KPIX he drove all the way from South Carolina to enjoy Clemson’s third trip to the National Championship game in three years.

While the Bell family took a long road trip, the teams arrived by air. The Clemson Tigers touched down first, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both schools were greeted by kids from the Santa Clara Lions Youth Football League.

At the McEnery Convention Center, it’s Playoff Fan Central where fans go through some of the same drills a few of these college athletes will go through at the NFL combine. One of the highlights of this event was to meet the 49ers Junior Bryant and Dennis Brown who brought home the Lombardi Trophy in 1995.