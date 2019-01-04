VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A Vallejo man who already had two arrest warrants against him is also facing charges of animal cruelty, after authorities said they found a dog that died of starvation in his apartment.

According to a statement by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Kane Brazael is wanted on a federal probation violation and a robbery in Vallejo.

Deputies said Brazeal had not been seen at his apartment since late November. When authorities served a search warrant on December 20th, they found a dog had been left in the apartment without food or water and had died of starvation.

Following the discovery, an arrest warrant for animal cruelty has been filed against Brazeal.

Attempts to locate Brazeal have not been successful so far.

Brazeal may be driving a black 1996 Lexus SC 400 coupe, license plate 7NVY978.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Charles Olmstead and (707) 784-7055. Callers can remain anonymous.