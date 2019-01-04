SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A woman who witnessed a man beating a woman on a sidewalk in San Francisco was fatally stabbed by the suspect after she started recording him on her cellphone.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported 61-year-old Veronica Soliz had walked outside her building when she saw the attack and called police.

Soliz’s ex-husband, Jack Schwindler, tells the newspaper she then followed the assailant and was recording him with her cellphone when the man turned on her and stabbed her in the head Wednesday. She died after being rushed to a hospital.

Police arrested 49-year-old Arthur Finch and he was booked into jail late Wednesday. He was later charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and other charges.

The Chronicle reported Finch is a registered sex offender and served six years in prison for a 2008 rape in Oakland. He has violated his parole on numerous occasions, the report said.

