YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) – A visitor to Yosemite National Park has reportedly died after falling into a river on Christmas Day, three days into the partial government shutdown.

National Park Service spokesperson Andrew Munoz told Outside Magazine that the man apparently slipped at the Silver Apron between Vernal and Nevada Falls.

“Rangers were on scene in less than an hour and the visitor was removed from the water. Medical attention was provided to the visitor, but he died from his injuries. The visitor was not in a closed area,” Munoz told the magazine.

Munoz went on to say that they did not issue a press release because of the shutdown and that the investigation is taking longer than usual.

Unlike previous shutdowns, many national parks have remained open despite most staff being furloughed. Numerous health and environmental issues have arisen since the shutdown began on December 22nd, as officials report overflowing garbage, unclean restrooms and illegal off-roading by visitors.

On Thursday, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks were closed due to safety concerns.

As the shutdown entered its 14th day on Friday, President Donald Trump said that he is prepared for the shutdown to last months or even years, but also said that a meeting with Congressional leaders on a possible deal to end the impasse was “productive.”