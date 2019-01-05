Comments
The cars are stacked atop one another and connected by a central stairway and elevators.. Twu even shows how spacious the interiors could be for living space.
BERKELEY (KPIX) – A Berkeley artist and activist has come up with a novel idea that would not only recycle old BART cars, it would also help house the homeless.
Alfred Twu posted renderings of his so-called ‘aBARTments’ on Twitter and has received mostly positive reactions.
@SFBART each bart car would make a nice two bedroom abartment. perhaps at a bart station. #ab2923 https://t.co/QbpMu6CYNO—
Alfred Twu (@alfred_twu) January 05, 2019
The abartments would provide housing for homeless people and help BART recycle its aging fleets. Twu said each BART car would make a nice 2-bedroom apartment.
BART tweeted that its board will discuss the idea when it meets on Thursday.