BERKELEY (KPIX) – A Berkeley artist and activist has come up with a novel idea that would not only recycle old BART cars, it would also help house the homeless.

Alfred Twu posted renderings of his so-called ‘aBARTments’ on Twitter and has received mostly positive reactions.

@SFBART each bart car would make a nice two bedroom abartment. perhaps at a bart station. #ab2923 https://t.co/QbpMu6CYNO—

Alfred Twu (@alfred_twu) January 05, 2019

The cars are stacked atop one another and connected by a central stairway and elevators.. Twu even shows how spacious the interiors could be for living space.

The abartments would provide housing for homeless people and help BART recycle its aging fleets. Twu said each BART car would make a nice 2-bedroom apartment.

BART tweeted that its board will discuss the idea when it meets on Thursday.