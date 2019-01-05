  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMFriends
    01:05 AMFriends
    01:35 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abartments, BART, Homeless, Housing

BERKELEY (KPIX) – A Berkeley artist and activist has come up with a novel idea that would not only recycle old BART cars, it would also help house the homeless.

Alfred Twu posted renderings of his so-called ‘aBARTments’ on Twitter and has received mostly positive reactions.

abartartment Berkeley Artist Proposes ABARTments To House Homeless In Recycled BART Cars

(Alfred Twu/@alfred_twu)

abartments 3 Berkeley Artist Proposes ABARTments To House Homeless In Recycled BART Cars

(Alfred Twu/@alfred_twu)


The cars are stacked atop one another and connected by a central stairway and elevators.. Twu even shows how spacious the interiors could be for living space.

The abartments would provide housing for homeless people and help BART recycle its aging fleets. Twu said each BART car would make a nice 2-bedroom apartment.

BART tweeted that its board will discuss the idea when it meets on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s