Police in Santa Clara shot and killed a suspected gunman at a Rotten Robbie gas station on Saturday. (CBS)

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Clara shot and killed a person inside a gas station convenience store early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The person, whose name has not been released, was fatally shot by officers at 5:42 a.m. at the Rotten Robbie store, 3471 Lafayette St., according to Santa Clara police Capt. Wahid Kazem.

No other injuries were reported. Police have not released information on what led to the shooting.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed