BELVEDERE (CBS SF) – Award-winning television journalist Sylvia Chase has died in Marin County.

Chase worked for CBS News in 1971, before moving to ABC, where she was investigative reporter.

She began working at KRON-TV in 1985, anchoring newscasts, where she remained until 1990. After another stint at ABC, Chase retired around 2001, and settled in Belvedere.

She was 80.