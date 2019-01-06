FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Four people were wounded by gunfire in an apparent shootout Saturday night during the filming of a rap video in Fairfield, police said.

The shooting started shortly before 9 p.m. at a business in the 1700 block of North Texas Street, where a private party was filming the video, according to a release from Fairfield police.

During the filming, someone wearing a mask and dressed in a dark hoodie opened the front door to the business and began shooting with a handgun, police said.

The shooter immediately fled, still shooting, according to police.

Investigators said there’s evidence showing that multiple people inside fired back at the suspect, but there’s no indication the shooter was hit by returning gunfire.

Two shooting victims were struck in the back of the head and two additional shooting victims received gunshot wounds to their backs. It’s not known whether they were hit by gunfire from the initial shooter or by return gunfire, police said.

Those injured were a 29-year-old Oakland resident, a 23-year-old Fairfield resident and two Antioch residents, ages 25 and 29, police said.

On Sunday, two of the victims were in an intensive care unit at a hospital and the other two were being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two additional injuries occurred as a result of fleeing in the dark, one broken leg and one ankle injury.

Some of the injured had left the scene before police arrived and were taken to a hospital by private parties for treatment of their injuries, according to police.

Five firearms were recovered at the location of the shooting and one additional gun was recovered from the possession of a shooting victim. In addition, an arrest was made for illegal possession of a firearm, police said.

The suspect that approached the business has not yet been identified.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield police department at (707)428-7344.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed