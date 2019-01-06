SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Officials from Sunday’s free AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert in San Jose said that the event was cancelled due to “inclement” weather. They said the show will not be rescheduled ahead of Monday’s CFB Championship game.

The event’s organizers and local authorities were worried about the safety of both audience members and performers in the midst of the ripping wings and heavy rain conditions that swept the Bay Area on Sunday.

“Of course, safety is the primary consideration for the College Football Playoff and its sponsors, and the cancellation of tonight’s show is consistent with that priority,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP.

At Discovery Meadow, the site of the concert, high winds of up to 30 mph and standing water were present.

The concert’s gates were supposed to open at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, featuring performances by The Regrettes, One Republic and Ellie Goulding.