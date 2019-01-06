LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A home under construction in unincorporated Los Gatos was destroyed by fire Sunday morning, Santa Clara County Fire Department officials said.

The house, on Golf Links Drive at Clara Street, was on fire when crews arrived shortly before 7 a.m., according to Fire Capt. Bill Murphy.

The one-story, 3,000-square-foot home was unoccupied, Murphy said.

It had features like vaulted ceilings covered in tongue and groove wood paneling that contributed to the fire’s spread, fire officials said.

The blaze did not spread to any other buildings and no injuries were reported.

The fire was contained shortly before 9 a.m. The cause is under investigation, fire officials said.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed