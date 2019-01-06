BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — The rain has come down hard all over the Bay Area for all of Sunday. Water pooled up on several freeways and made driving a real challenge for many.

The CHP had its hands full responding to accidents everywhere. Most were fender-benders in which no one was hurt, but some were much more serious.

One driver died this afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Altamont Pass near Livermore.

Some folks who stayed off the freeways still had to get out in the ripping winds and pouring rain. At first, the rain was normal and seemed to be only an annoyance.

“Not a good day for this,” one shopper said. “It’s just raining, I’m happy, I’m alright,” said another.

One man didn’t even bother with rain gear, wearing denim shorts in the rain. “It’s not bad here. The weather’s not bad. I like wearing shorts so I don’t think I need rain gear,” he said.

But soon after that, above Berkeley, the weather, especially the wind, became much more serious. On Grizzly Peak Road, wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph howled across the hills.

The wind wasn’t the only thing howling. Erin Nelson and her friend Jesse came up to Grizzle Peak to experience the heavy wind. They faced the heavy winds, making wolf howl sounds, because they could.

“We have a broken umbrella but, we have high spirits so, We’re doing good!” said Nelson.

A high wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday evening.