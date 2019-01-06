VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A Vallejo police officer shot a trespasser who threatened the officer’s safety by advancing with a brandished knife, police said.

At around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a trespassing call at 410 Nebraska St. The suspect was on scene as was the owner of the property who made the call.

As officers located the suspect and tried to detain him, he produced a knife. The officers ordered the suspect multiple times to put own the weapon, but the suspect didn’t comply. He fled the property shortly after.

Officers engaged in a pursuit, up until the suspect met a dead end at a locked gateway. At that point, the suspect turned and advanced toward the officers with the knife held in a threatening position.

One officer shot his firearm at the suspect, fearing for immediate safety. The suspect was treated and transported to a nearby hospital.

The name of the suspect and officer are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation of this incident.

The Vallejo Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed this crime or who has additional information to contact Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533.