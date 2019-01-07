By Hoodline

Interested in finding out about the freshest restaurant additions to Oakland? From a classic Thai spot to a waffle and toast-focused café, read on to see the newest eateries to hit the ground running recently.

Thai Taste Kitchen

Stroll past 3814 Piedmont Ave. and you’ll find Thai Taste Kitchen, a Thai lunch and dinner eatery with a popular pineapple fried rice dish. Diners will also find noodles, salads, soups and stir-fries. So far it has enjoyed a warm reception, with 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.

La Grana Fish

La Grana Fish is a new East Oakland food stand specializing in seafood tacos and loaded baked potatoes, as we reported in October. With five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, it’s off to a strong start in its space at 865 50th Ave.

It’s A Grind Coffee House

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a small Southern California-based coffee chain that recently opened a new location at 2521 Seminary Ave., Suite 3. As we recently reported, its house-blended and roasted coffees include a Winter Blend, with hazelnut, Irish cream, vanilla and cinnamon.

Fig and Poe

Fig and Poe is a new coffee bar and waffle café located at 396 11th St. It serves coffee by local roasters Ritual and pastries from Firebrand Bread, as well as making customizable waffles and toasts to order. It seems to be a hit with customers so far, with 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.

Le Pho

Le Pho is a Vietnamese spot that opened recently at 2228 Broadway in Uptown, as we recently reported.

It’s the second location for the Berkeley noodle house, and serves customizable beef-based phở with additional proteins like rare steak, brisket, flank steak, tripe, tendon or meatballs. Diners can also choose from rice bowls and vermicelli salad bowls. (You can check out the full Oakland menu here.)