FREMONT (CBS SF) — Levi’s Stadium has provided charter bus service from Warm Springs BART in Fremont to the College Football Playoff National Championship after the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority canceled service Monday due to unscheduled operator absences.

The stadium in Santa Clara and its official transportation partner Corinthian Transportation will replace VTA’s Line 251 to bus fans to the 5 p.m. championship game, where the Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Clemson Tigers.

Shuttle buses will go back and forth between the BART station and the stadium every 30 minutes between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Buses will drop fans off outside of the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Alternative service is available via light rail at the Great Mall and I-880/Milpitas stations. VTA officials said direct trains to and from Levi’s Stadium will be available before and after the game.

The agency has not yet released the number of operator absences that resulted in the canceled service.

