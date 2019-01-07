Hoodline

In this hyperlocal edition of SF Eats, we take a look at restaurants and bars on Polk Street and Lower Nob Hill. They include two newcomers — a billiard hall taking over a recently shuttered pub and a local Mexican chain poised to expand into a former Greek restaurant. There’s also a notable departure: a 15-year-old staple known for its happy hour.

Opening

Lower Nob Hill

Jasper Hall (925 Bush St.)

Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from Lower Nob Hill that there’s some movement in the Bush Street space once occupied by Bacchus Kirk, which closed last fall due to a rent hike.

Public records reveal that the spot will become Jasper Hall, a new billiard parlor from the same owners as nearby Harper & Rye (1695 Polk St.) Bacchus Kirk’s Type 48 liquor license has been transferred to the new business, and the Entertainment Commission has given the green light for a billiard parlor in the space.

We reached out to Nate Valentine, one of the listed co-owners, to learn more, but have not heard back as of press time.

There’s no word as of yet when the new spot will open. As always, our informant Al M. will provide updates as warranted.

Polk Gulch

The Little Chihuahua (1431 Polk St.)

A few blocks away on Polk Street, Al M. and fellow tipster Chris C. spotted some construction at former Greek eatery Myconos, which closed in late 2017.

The new business appears to be the latest expansion for local Mexican chain The Little Chihuahua (though there’s some confusion with the address connected to its application for a beer and wine license, which mistakenly lists the address as Post Street).

For those unfamiliar with The Little Chihuahua, which already has locations in the Mission, Noe Valley and the Lower Haight, it specializes in fast-casual Mexican fare with an emphasis on sustainably sourced produce and meats.

Al spoke to a work crew on site this week, who said the space is undergoing a full build-out and is expected to open sometime this spring.

Closure

Lower Polk

Blur (1121 Polk St.)

Finally, popular happy-hour spot Blur Bar announced via Facebook that it’s permanently closing its doors at the end o next Saturday, January 12.

“After 15 years of love, heartaches, headaches and debauchery, Blur is closing,” the owners write.

Though no reason was given as to why the bar is officially throwing in the towel, the letter adds that it will remain open daily for “any last-minute new friends and saying cheers to all those that made Blur what it has been over the years.”

“We know one thing for sure,” the owners conclude. “We left it better than we found it.”

Thank you very much to Chris C. and our veteran tipster Al M. for the tips! If you’ve seen something new in the neighborhood, text your tips and photos to (415) 200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we’ll give you credit.