BELMONT (KPIX 5) — Belmont Police are searching for a homicide suspect who fatally shot a Carlmont High School football player in an elementary school parking lot.

Police are convinced the case was a targeted homicide.

The victim was 17-year-old Mohammed Othman, a star football player for Carlmont. The incident was reported by one of Othman’s panicked family members around 11 p.m. Monday evening.

The family knew he was at Central Elementary School and claimed that he was in trouble. When police responded to the school, Othman’s body was found, but it was already too late.

“Found him laying in the driveway. Tried to render aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Cpt. Patrick Halleran of the Belmont Police Department.

Police said that it only took one bullet.

At around 5:30 p.m., it was reported that Belmont Police responded to a home at 601 Blossom Ct., near Amber Lane in Pleasanton. A KPIX 5 reporter, who was already in the area, confirmed the large police activity and responded to the home.

No other details were immediately available.

Carlmont High School football coach Jake Messina knew Othman not only as one of his star players, but as someone he mentored; Othman clerked for the coach during the school day.

“The fact that he’s not here anymore is really difficult,” said Messina. “He was a really positive guy, a lot of fun. Always uplifting to his teammates.”

Othman was a talented defensive back and wide receiver for Carlmont. His senior season highlight tape can be viewed here.

Othman’s friends were deeply shocked and saddened by his sudden passing.

“Sitting at the lunch table without him will hit me the most,” said Sarah Honardoost.

“School just won’t be the same without him,” said Ashley Smaley behind tears.

Parents at Central Elementary School are struggling with what to tell their children.

“Breaks my heart that it happened at our school. Has nothing to do with the school, but still breaks my heart,” said Veronica Topalian, a parent at the school.

Police said they will analyze surveillance video of homes near Central Elementary to try and gain leads toward the suspect.

Carlmont High students are planning a vigil for Othman in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest updates and information.