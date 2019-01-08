  • KPIX 5On Air

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — The chief of Emergency Medical Services for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was arrested Sunday on suspicion of illegal possession of controlled substances, fire officials said Tuesday.

EMS Chief Richard Stephenson was arrested by Martinez police Sunday morning and has been placed on administrative leave, according to the fire district.

“Preliminary investigation indicates this is an isolated incident that did not involve the public or affect our services provided to the public,” Fire Chief Jeff Carman said in a news release.

Stephenson has been with the fire district for 19 years. No other information about the case was immediately released.

