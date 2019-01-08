  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:border wall, Government Shutdown, President Donald Trump, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump Immigration

WASHINGTON (CBS SF / AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will give the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s remarks to the nation Tuesday on his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

An impasse over wall funding has led to a partial government shutdown, now in its third week.

• ALSO READ: Bay Area Families With Government Jobs Struggle Through Shutdown

Pelosi and Schumer have flatly refused to pay for the wall. They said Tuesday they will deliver their response to Trump after his address at 6 p.m. Pacific.

Trump says there is a security crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border that can be addressed only by spending $5.7 billion on a wall as a way to prevent people from crossing into the U.S. illegally.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

