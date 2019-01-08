POINT REYES (KPIX) — Even with the partial shutdown, there are many, many people still coming out to the Point Reyes National Seashore, where they are, of course, finding the restrooms locked. Now, Marin County says, they can fix that.

In what may be a first of its kind in the state, the Marin County Park System has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Park System, Point Reyes. They will assume janitorial duties for the Bear Valley restrooms.

That means, partial shutdown or not, the restrooms will soon reopen.

“Near Bear Valley, we have a lot of parks that are adjacent to that facility. We’re already maintaining a lot of restrooms in the area,” says Director of Marin County Parks, Max Korten.

It will take a day or two for the two agencies to get organized but visitors, especially those with small children, are delighted.

Sierra Swenson is at the Park with a two year old.

“That’s really cool!” said Swenson. “Yeah, we’ll be able to use the bathroom ‘cause he just got potty-trained so we need the bathroom.”

Beverly Durham agrees.

“That’s wonderful… My people out here taking care of it… Marin County people!” she said.

Chief Marin County Parks Ranger Jason Olivotti will directly supervise the crews. For him, it’s personal.

“I grew up out here, spent a lot of time out here,” said Olivotti.

Max Korten says it’s a duty.

“If we can help protect natural resources in the community in the short term, then it’s part of our role to do so,” he said.

Marin County officials said the don’t expect any additional cost. The agreement covers the next 14 days.