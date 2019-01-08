SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will miss the first City Council meeting of 2019 as he recovers from being struck by a vehicle while on his bicycle on New Year’s Day.

Liccardo was hit by an SUV while biking on the 600 block of Salt Lake Drive near the Alum Rock neighborhood at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. He suffered fractured vertebrae, a fractured sternum and was discharged from the hospital last Wednesday.

“The good news is — as you can tell — I’m walking,” he said during a news conference at Regional Medical Center of San Jose. “I feel very, very fortunate to be walking because of the incredible care I had here and the incredible attention I had at the scene.”

According to neighbors, the mayor was riding his bike along the bike path on Mabury Road when suddenly, an SUV darted across his path on Salt Lake Drive. The mayor smashed right into the car.

Linda Dutra of San Jose was one of several neighbors and witnesses who are credited with quickly coming to the mayor’s aid.

“I walk over and say, ‘Hey, are you okay?’” said Dutra. “Tom and the wife dragged him onto the concrete because they were just afraid of another car coming and just taking whoever else was there.”

Liccardo is currently working from home and Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco is chairing Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Liccardo’s office said it will provide updates later about his return.

