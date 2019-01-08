OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Klay Thompson’s hot night–42 points with 7 threes–helped propel the Warriors to a blowout win over the New York Knicks at home on Tuesday evening. The game ended 122-95.

Steph Curry chimed in with a season-best 14 assists on the way to his first double-double of the season.

Kevin Durant added 24 points, six rebounds and six assists while Draymond Green had 11 rebounds and 10 of his team’s 36 assists as the Warriors pulled away late in the first half to get back on a winning track at Oracle Arena.

Thompson hit 5 of his first 7 shots and had 12 points by the end of the first, finishing 18 of 29 from the floor — 7 for 16 from long range — and notching his second game with at least 40 points after going off for 52 at Chicago on Oct. 29.

The Warriors ended the first half on a 13-0 run over the final 2:47 of the first half to turn a 49-48 deficit into a 61-49 lead at the break.

The skid at home matched the longest at Oracle Arena during Steve Kerr’s five seasons as coach.

“I think all great teams have a really good record at home, just kind of the way it is, so we need to re-establish ourselves this week at Oracle,” Kerr said.

Golden State won its 10th straight against New York and fifth in a row at home, and this marked the Knicks’ final visit to Oracle Arena before the two-time defending champion Warriors move across the bay to new arena Chase Center starting next season.

Curry began 3 for 10 and finished just 5 of 19, 3 for 12 from deep, while Durant started 3 of 9 and missed his initial five 3-point tries.

Curry hit 10 3-pointers on the way to 42 points in Saturday’s 127-123 win at Sacramento, moving him into fourth place on the all-time 3-point list. He had three more Tuesday to reach 2,280, two shy of matching Jason Terry (2,282) for third all-time.

COUSINS’ PROGRESS

All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins’ progress working back from left Achilles tendon surgery has been encouraging in recent scrimmages enough so that Kerr expects him back soon — and it’s looking like sometime this month.

“All I can tell you is it’s closer now, because the last week his scrimmaging looks a lot better,” Kerr said. “We have a decent idea how we’d like to use DeMarcus and in what rotations. … It might not be as simple as ‘This looks good on paper.'”

Thompson had his 12th career 40-point game. Durant’s two blocks gave him 900 for his career. He also scored 20 or more points in his 14th straight game.

Golden State won 128-100 at New York on Oct. 26 and swept the two regular-season games with the Knicks for a fifth straight season. During that span starting in 2014-15, Golden State also is unbeaten against two other Eastern Conference opponents: Orlando (9-0) and Philadelphia (8-0).

