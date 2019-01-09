BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police were searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Carlmont High School student late Monday night in Belmont.

Mohammad Karim Othman was a varsity football player and a senior at the high school, according to social media posts from family and online records.

His family members called police around 10:55 p.m. Monday requesting a wellness check on the boy, who they believed was at Central Elementary School in the 500 block of Middle Road.

Police arrived to find Othman lying in the parking lot of the school suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting wasn’t random, according to police.

Officers served a search warrant on Tuesday in Pleasanton and Belmont police Capt. Patrick Halleran said three individuals were detained but no one was arrested.

Several other warrants have been served around the Bay Area and more are anticipated, but details won’t be released due to the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Iyad Afalqa, Chairman of the Arab American Caucus at the California Democratic Party, said Othman was his cousin. “I am beyond sadened [sic], shocked and disturbed,” said Afalqa on his Facebook page Tuesday. “I woke up this morning to learn that my 17 years old cousin was found shot dead in City of Belmont in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

Carlmont High School Principal Ralph Crame wrote a message to the high school community on Tuesday.

“I know we are all feeling the pain of losing a beloved member of our Carlmont family,” he wrote. “Although this is a difficult time for us, we know that the family is grieving and we must keep them in our thoughts and support them in any way that we can.”

Counselors will be present at the school this week to support students and staff. The San Mateo County coroner’s office confirmed his identity on Wednesday.

“There is no greater tragedy than that of a life cut short as our young people represent the hopes and dreams of entire communities,” Sequoia Union High School Superintendent Mary Streshly said in a statement Wednesday, the first day of the spring semester for the district.

Police have not released a description of the suspect and no arrests have been announced. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400 or police@belmont.gov.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.