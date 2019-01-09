Image from cellphone video shows a car begin to drive away after the driver hit and severely injured a teenage bicyclist in Oakland. (Charles Green)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An arrest has been made in last week’s hit-and-run crash that left a teenage boy hospitalized with critical injuries after his bicycle was struck and he was dragged for blocks.

Oakland police said a person of interest was taken into custody Wednesday; a second person of interest was still being sought.

The incident happened on January 2 near the Fruitvale BART station. The 14-year-old boy was hit and dragged for four blocks, finally getting dislodged from the vehicle when the driver suddenly stopped.

Cellphone video from a bystander showed a car stopped next the to victim as the two occupants, a male and female, appear to check on him momentarily before getting back in the car and driving away, leaving the victim in the roadway.

Officers located the suspect vehicle near the scene of the incident, but it was abandoned.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland were offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.