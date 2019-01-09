PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) — Students threatened to walk out of school Wednesday as an East Bay high school implemented a system in which it issued tickets for tardy students.

A flier started circulating on social media about a school walk out at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill.

The purpose of the walkout was to convince the school to repeal its newly implemented Hero Discipline program, which would give the students tickets for being late to class.

KPIX 5 asked one student on campus about Wednesday’s walk out. He told us that only a few kids actually ended up waking out.

The debate is over the tickets, which are called “Hero Passes.”

School Principal Joe Alvarez and other administrators are the ones issuing the tickets. They walk around, surveying campus with a phone and ticket printer.

“This is not so much as a traffic cop, but more a way to help students do their best every day,” said Alvarez.

Some parents were leery of this new software tracking their students’ information. But Alvarez says it only tracks tardies, while also adding up reward points for good behavior.

The rewards could be a Door-Dashed meal at school or a preferred parking spot.