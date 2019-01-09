SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — An elderly woman was clinging to life after she was brutally assaulted at a park near her home in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley.

Police responded to a burglary call at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday at the woman’s home on the 1000 block of Visitacion Ave. But officers found the woman unconscious at the Visitacion Valley Playground across the street from her home.

The woman was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan.

It was not clear what weapons were used, if any, said Gatpandan. The nature of her injuries was not disclosed.

Family members have identified the woman as 89-year-old Yik Oi Huang.

The woman’s granddaughter indicated in a Facebook post that her grandmother “had been beaten to a pulp” and that her home had been burglarized for the second time within a year.

The woman has not been conscious, so investigators have not been able to confirm whether anything was stolen, Gatpandan said.

Police did not identify any suspects.