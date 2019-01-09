PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Palo Alto police have released a sketch of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman early Monday morning.

A woman in her 30’s called police at 4:18 a.m. to report she had been sexually assaulted in the 100 block of Everett Avenue. She had been walking west on the south side of the street toward her car when a suspect approached her and asked whether she had any change.

She said she did and reached into the car to retrieve it when the man struck her on her back and the back of her head with an object, and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The woman screamed and fought back, and the man reached into her jacket pocket, stole her wallet and fled east on Everett Avenue and north on Emerson Street, police said.

The victim drove to the police station to report the assault directly afterward. Paramedics also responded after she complained of pain in the back of her head.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20’s or 30’s who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a skinny build, long and straight brown or dirty blonde hair, an unkempt beard and a beanie with a pompom.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to paloalto@tipnow.org or by text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.