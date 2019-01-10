OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Aeromexico jet arriving at San Francisco International Airport from Guadalajara was diverted to Oakland International Airport Thursday because of fog; and the lengthy delay led to an unknown incident aboard the plane.

Video showed two men being taken off the plane in handcuffs and placed into Alameda County Sheriff deputy patrol cars. Two female passengers were also taken off the plane to receive medical attention.

Passengers were apparently stuck on the plane for hours. The sheriff’s office said it had been in contact with an upset passenger on the plane who wanted to get off.

One passenger’s relative tweeted that passengers were not being given anything to eat and being warned not to try to open the plane doors.

So my sister, niece & brother-in-law are stuck on AeroMexico Flight 662 from Guadalajara to SFO. They are at Oakland airport awaiting a short flight to SFO. My niece is 6 years old, hasn’t eaten & has medication under the plane. @KTVU — lia (@aintnohyphy) January 10, 2019