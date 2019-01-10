MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A 52-year-old man who allegedly tried to force his way into a Mountain View home Wednesday evening was arrested in connection to the burglary as well as two sexual batteries that took place Tuesday.

Police responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Central Avenue at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday after a woman reported a man trying to force his way into her home.

He loudly knocked on her door, covered its peephole and tried to barge in after she opened the door to check who was outside, she told police.

She was able to close the door and call police, and officers soon found a man who matched the suspect’s description at Central and Santa Rosa avenues.

The officer who stopped the man noticed he matched a suspect description from two sexual batteries in downtown Mountain View the night before, according to police.

Felipe de Jesus Meza Prieto had allegedly grabbed at least two women on Castro Street between 5:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. Tuesday and continued walking down the street.

Prieto was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault with intent to commit a felony and sexual battery.

Police believe there are additional victims of sexual battery connected to Prieto. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dan Vicencio at dan.vicencio@mountainview.gov.

