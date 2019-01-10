SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CBS Local) — A deliveryman was caught on camera Monday leaving more than just a package at a man’s home in Utah.

Burke Lewis said he receives about 10 packages a month from online retailer Amazon. He’s one of millions of Americans who have installed security cameras to lookout for porch pirates who might steal packages from their doorsteps.

“I put in my security camera system because a couple of years ago I had a big package that was worth like $4,000 and it was stolen,” Lewis told KSL.

But when he had a package delivered Monday afternoon, Burke said he was a little surprised by what he saw.

“The Amazon delivery guy came and delivered the package,” Lewis said. “Then he didn’t leave immediately. He kind of walked over to my fence. I wasn’t sure what he was doing, so I went and looked out a window and I caught him urinating right by my fence inside my yard.”

Lewis, who was actually home at the time, saw what happened through a basement window.

“I felt bad for him. I don’t know how long he’s been working or how much longer he had to work,” he said.

Lewis didn’t think the driver’s behavior was appropriate, but he didn’t think he should lose his job either. He contacted Amazon customer service.

“They were very apologetic,” Lewis said. The company initially offered him a $5 credit, but eventually raised it to $50.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners,” Amazon said in a statement to KSL. “This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages, and we’ve reached out to the customer to make things right.”