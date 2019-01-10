EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — An East Palo Alto man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly fentanyl overdose last fall.

25-year-old Jon Oxenford was arrested Wednesday. Police allegedly found narcotics and evidence of drug sales in his East Palo Alto home on the 1900 block of Cooley Avenue.

Police said the arrest came after an investigation into a young woman’s death from a fentanyl overdose in San Carlos back in September.

Authorities said Oxenford gave her the deadly drug.

“This is a very serious issue that we are facing here in San Mateo County,” said Rosemerry Blankswade with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department. “We are facing an increasing number of fentanyl related overdoses and – unfortunately, in this case — this woman’s death. In this situation, nobody called. Nobody knew and it was just too late.”

Oxenford was booked into the San Mateo County Jail and is being held on a $122,000 bond for possession of methamphetamine, inflicting great bodily injury and narcotics sales.