HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A crash on northbound 880 at Winton Avenue in Hayward that CHP officers are investigating as a hit-and run has blocked the two right lanes, authorities said.

The collision reportedly happened at about 10:30 a.m. when the suspect vehicle – a black BMW sedan – struck the tanker truck. A third vehicle, a grey sedan, reportedly rolled multiple times and became stuck underneath the truck.

The collision blocked the right two lanes of traffic where the vehicles stopped, leaving debris from the crash in the roadway as well.

The driver of the BMW left the scene. The driver of the grey sedan was transported to the hospital after complaining of pain. The driver of the tanker truck was uninjured.

CHP said the two right lanes of northbound I-880 remained closed as officers collected evidence at the scene. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.