NAPA (CBS SF) – After a Napa middle school student was arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at two schools, authorities announced that a second teen was arrested in the case.

Police said the 13-year-old boy, who was a student at River Middle School, was arrested Thursday morning and is being charged with two felony counts of being an accessory after the fact.

Investigators said the teen allegedly thwarted the investigation by hiding evidence and interfering with witnesses, but also said there was no evidence the teen was actively involved in the planning of any violence.

Thursday’s arrest follows the January 2nd arrest of 14-year-old boy, also a River Middle student, who allegedly was planning a shooting on the campus and the campus of a nearby high school.

Police said they were tipped off about the plot when the suspect told a friend about the shooting plans over the holiday break The classmate then told parents and authorities and was also threatened by the suspect.

“We believe based on the information collected at this point, this was possibly a tragedy averted,” Napa police said in a press release on Monday.

The identities of the two arrested have not been released, because they are juveniles.

The case remains under investigation.