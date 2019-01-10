  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Crime, San Mateo

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested for setting a car on fire in San Mateo following a family dispute in late December, authorities said.

San Mateo police said 38-year-old Amber Gonser, and her 34-year-old boyfriend, Kristopher Jones, were arrested Tuesday and have been booked into San Mateo County jail on arson, vandalism over $400 value and conspiracy to commit crime charges.

Investigators said Gonser got into an argument with her step-sister — a dispute that allegedly ended two weeks later with the step-sister’s car being set ablaze at 2 a.m. on December 28th.

amber gonser kristopher jones san mateo police photos San Mateo Family Dispute Leads To Auto Arson Arrests

According to surveillance footage obtained by police, Jones had broken the car’s rear passenger window and poured gasoline inside from a plastic jug. Gonser then approached the car and ignited the fire before quickly fleeing the scene.

Police later recovered the plastic jug left behind close to the car.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at the home of Gonser and Jones at the 100 Block of Fell Street in San Francisco. Detectives canvassed the area and found a gas station nearby that had video surveillance of Gonser and Jones filling a plastic jug with gasoline just one hour before the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s