SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested for setting a car on fire in San Mateo following a family dispute in late December, authorities said.

San Mateo police said 38-year-old Amber Gonser, and her 34-year-old boyfriend, Kristopher Jones, were arrested Tuesday and have been booked into San Mateo County jail on arson, vandalism over $400 value and conspiracy to commit crime charges.

Investigators said Gonser got into an argument with her step-sister — a dispute that allegedly ended two weeks later with the step-sister’s car being set ablaze at 2 a.m. on December 28th.

According to surveillance footage obtained by police, Jones had broken the car’s rear passenger window and poured gasoline inside from a plastic jug. Gonser then approached the car and ignited the fire before quickly fleeing the scene.

Police later recovered the plastic jug left behind close to the car.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at the home of Gonser and Jones at the 100 Block of Fell Street in San Francisco. Detectives canvassed the area and found a gas station nearby that had video surveillance of Gonser and Jones filling a plastic jug with gasoline just one hour before the fire.