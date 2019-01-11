ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Two people are dead and four minors were injured in a solo-SUV crash Friday night in Antioch, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 9:04 p.m. on Lone Tree Way near Hillcrest Avenue, fire spokesman Steve Hill said.

About an hour and a half later, firefighters were still extricating the driver from the vehicle. The driver was one of the people who died, Hill said.

“The roads are wet now,” Hill said, and stopping distances are dramatically increased.

“It would be a great weekend to slow down,” he said.

Of the injured, two suffered critical injuries and two suffered moderate injuries. Hill said two of the injured were taken to John Muir Health: Walnut Creek Medical Center in Walnut Creek and the other two were taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Hill said the SUV was literally wrapped around a tree. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph, according to Hill.

