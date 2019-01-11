  • KPIX 5On Air

EUREKA (CBS SF / AP) — Authorities in Northern California are searching for a possibly injured Canadian hiker on the rugged Lost Coast Trail.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Rick Raymond Eastep of Ontario, Canada, was reported missing on Wednesday.

The person who made the report said Eastep sent a text message indicating he had been injured, possibly near the Miller Flat area.

Rick Raymond Eastep. (Humboldt County Sheriff)

The text appeared to have been sent on Monday, but was not received until late Wednesday.

The Lost Coast Trail runs along coastal mountains that descend to the ocean along California’s far northern shoreline.

Much of the trail is on the beach and disappears at high tide.

Local, state and federal teams, including the Coast Guard, are conducting the search.

