WILLITS (CBS/AP) — Mendocino County authorities say two adults and child have died in a murder-suicide in a rural residence.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies were found Thursday in the town of Willits and evidence indicates a 49-year-old man killed a 32-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy, then killed himself.

Authorities say the man and women were in a relationship and were the parents of the boy.

The names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The weapon used was a gun stolen from a neighbor’s residence.

The deaths were discovered when the neighbor went to the home and no one answered the door. The neighbor looked through a window, saw a large amount of blood on the floor and called authorities.

