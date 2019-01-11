SANTA BARBARA COUNTY (CBS SF / AP) — Ten new satellites for Iridium Communications’ global network have been successfully deployed in orbit after launch from California’s Central Coast.

The satellites were individually released from the upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday morning.

Iridium now has 75 new satellites in orbit, including nine spares. The McLean, Virginia-based company’s $3 billion Iridium NEXT project replaces its entire original fleet.

The Falcon’s first stage successfully landed on a so-called droneship in the Pacific Ocean, marking its second launch and recovery.

