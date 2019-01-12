DAVIS (KPIX) – A community grieves as it learns more about the death of a young police officer in Davis.

Thousands came out in downtown Davis for a vigil for Natalie Corona, a 22-year-old rookie police officer who died in the line of duty.

It was an emotional night at Central Park as friends and family shared stories about Natalie and even complete strangers came forward to honor the fallen officer. Roughly 5000 people attended the vigil with a candle in hand.

One of them was Ed Martinez, Natalie Corona’s basketball coach from Pierce High School in Arbuckle, California. Martinez reflects on the smile Corona was well known for.

“When she walked into the room, it was like somebody lit the candles,” says Martinez. He added, “She will never leave our hearts, she will be with us forever.”

As the community grieves the loss of a Davis police officer, chilling new details are surfacing about the suspect and the possible motive for the shooting.

Police say 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh walked up on the scene of a 3-car crash that officer Corona was investigating on Thursday night. Then without warning, he opened fire, killing the rookie officer.

Police say Limbaugh left a letter for investigators on his bed before killing himself.

The letter read, “The David Police Department has been hitting me with ultra-sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking. I notified the press and internal affairs and even the FBI about it. I’m highly sensitive to its effect on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them but they have continued for years, and I can’t live this way anymore, signed citizen Kevin Limbaugh.”

Marla and Matt Dolcini didn’t know Officer Corona personally but attended the vigil. They thought the small community of Davis was immune from big city crime until now.

“Now our children see things differently a bit more fearful. I want them to get that sense of safety back,” Marla says.