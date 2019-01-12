  • KPIX 5On Air

Diocese of Santa Rosa (Photo: Diocese of Santa Rosa via Facebook)

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — The Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa on Saturday released its list of clergy members with credible allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

There is a total of 39 names on the list; 17 of those named have no known allegations against them during the time of their service or presence in the Diocese of Santa Rosa.

Bishop Robert F. Vasa said in a statement accompanying the list ” I want, first of all, to express my sincere sorrow that so many have been subjected to the evil actions of priests and bishops … It is my deepest prayer and hope that this release of names in a consolidated fashion says to any of you who are victims, we have heard you, we believe you, we affirm you in your trauma and we want to help with a healing process.”

READ FULL STATEMENT AND LIST OF NAMES (PDF):
Diocese of Santa Rosa Press Release Jan. 12, 2019

