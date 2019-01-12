  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Chico, Fentanyl, Opiod, Overdose

CHICO (CBS SF) — Police were blaming a mass overdose in Chico on Fentanyl after one person died and 14 others were hospitalized Saturday.

Emergency crews responded with more than a dozen fire trucks around 9:15 a.m. to a home in North Chico.

First responders performed CPR and administered Naloxone, an opiate antidote, to revive several of the survivors.

Police say the victims likely overdosed on Fentanyl.

“We knew Fentanyl had been moving West it really has been in other parts of the country where they’re really seeing the greatest impacts of this particular drug,” said Chico Police Chief Michael O’Brien. “That is changing unfortunately. and now we’ve have this MCI (mass casualty incident)…that concerns us all.”

Two officers were also transported to the hospital after being exposed to the drug.

They were treated and later released.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-to-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the US  Drug Enforcement Administration.

