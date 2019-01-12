ANTIOCH (KPIX) — Investigators believe excessive speed and wet conditions most likely led to a fatal solo-crash Friday that killed two teenagers and injured four others.

It happened Friday around 9 p.m. on Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.

The victims were middle and high school students leaving a basketball game at Deer Valley High.

The impact caused their white SUV to wrap around a tree in front of the Rosalia Arllano’s house.

“We pulled over and then we called 911. We tried to help the people out, but it was really bad,” said Dennis Gavrilenko, a student at Deer Valley.

Gavrilenko and other Good Samaritans could help because the bent metal trapped the teens in the SUV.

“Five people were inside the car and the one girl, she was laying outside. She wasn’t wearing her seat belt and she flew out the back window,” said Gavrilenko.

Responding officers located a vehicle on the south sidewalk of Lone Tree Way that had sustained extensive damage.

Responding firefighters used the jaws of life to cut open the SUV and free the teens trapped in the vehicle.

The ejected girl died at the scene. Friends identify her as Jaia Lighner.

The 17-year-old female driver also died at the scene.

Four of the victims were rushed to local trauma centers with injuries that ranged from moderate to life threatening and two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Arllano described an emotional scene.

“They said ‘why did this happened?’ The mom was sobbing,” she said. “Just heartbreaking, yesterday, I couldn’t sleep last night.”

“We’ll mourn for their passing and pray for the family,” said Gavrilenko.

Police say a total of five girls and one boy were in the SUV. Their ages range from 13 to 17-years-old.