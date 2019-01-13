SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer suffered “minor to moderate injuries” Sunday morning when a big rig veered into his lane on the Bay Bridge, apparently while trying to make a lane change, the CHP said.

The CHP officer was following a slow-moving disabled vehicle in the westbound slow lane on Interstate Highway 80 just west of Treasure Island about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

CHP Officer Vu Williams said the motorcycle officer was in the process of escorting the disabled vehicle off the bridge when the big rig – in the second-to-right lane – veered into the far right land and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle’s flashing lights were activated at the time, Williams said. The CHP officer was thrown off his motorcycle and landed in the slow traffic lane. He was able to scramble out of traffic’s way to the shoulder, Williams said.

The officer, whose name wasn’t provided, was taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

It wasn’t certain Sunday night why the big rig veered into the officer’s motorcycle, Williams said, but that it appears he was making an unsafe lane change. The accident remains under investigation.

