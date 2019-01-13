OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Five people were shot in Oakland on Friday and Saturday nights, including a triple shooting, according to police.

The triple shooting occurred around 8:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 90th Avenue, police said. Three victims were shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. No suspects are in custody.

Another Saturday shooting occurred around 11:52 p.m. in the 3200 block of Filburt Street. One person was shot and self-transported to a hospital. The victim is in stable condition, police said.

Police said they are also investigating a shooting that occurred around 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Boden Way. The victim in that shooting also was self-transported to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

