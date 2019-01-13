SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The next round of rain is set to begin this coming week. Once it starts falling, there won’t be a dry day in the Bay Area until perhaps Friday.

The pending slug-like shot of moisture has rammed up against a formidable blocking High to the east.

The overwhelming probability is that rain won’t begin until very early Monday morning (except in the Santa Cruz mountains and the extreme South Bay).

Afternoon radar update – continue to track showers off the coast. These showers will eventually move inland overnight. pic.twitter.com/gz9qB0QuOC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 13, 2019

If you’ve never been to Seattle, you’ll get a dose of what it’s like, with on-again, off-again rain and showers for the ensuing four days.

The models suggest the most robust rain setting in Wednesday through Thursday, with amounts totaling two to three inches in general, with more at higher elevations.

Inland areas will be slower to feel the showers as they move from the south to the north.

Rain will fall throughout the state of California over the next few days. In the Bay Area, the heaviest rain will likely come on Wednesday night. The weekend looks to remain dry, with a slight chance of showers.

Highs will range from 56° (inland) to 60° (along the coast) for the duration. Lows will be mostly in the 40s.

The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of sneaker waves at Bay Area beaches from 9 a.m. Sunday through 3 a.m. Monday.

The beach hazards warning applies to west to northwest-facing beaches along the Central Coast from Sonoma County through Monterey County, including Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Montara State Beach in San Mateo County and Marina State Beach in Monterey County.