SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in San Jose early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 1:16 a.m. to the shooting in the area of Parkmoor Avenue and Race Street. The victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later, according to San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

No suspects have been identified. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin. An official with the coroner’s office said Sunday morning that the victim’s identity likely would not be released until Monday at the earliest.

This is the city’s second homicide of 2019.

